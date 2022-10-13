Ancient mosaic found in Syria

A 1,600-year-old virtually intact Roman mosaic has been discovered in central Syria.

Showing mythical scenes including the Trojan and Amazon wars, it is said to be the rarest of its kind.

Experts say the mosaic, found under a building, shows the Roman sea god Neptune as well as Hercules slaying the Amazon queen Hippolyta.

Archaeologists say Syria is home to some of the best preserved relics of ancient civilisations including the ancient city of Palmyra.

The latest find is being described as the most important archaeological discovery since the war in the country began in 2011.