The Artemis I mission has a new launch date

Reuters The next launch is scheduled for next month

Nasa has announced a new launch date for its Artemis I Moon mission after several failed attempts.

The space agency now hopes to send its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which will carry its Orion spacecraft, to the Moon in just a month's time on 14 November.

The news follows weeks of technical problems and bad weather which have delayed the mission to send the uncrewed rocket into space.

Inspections have taken place over the last week which show little work needs to be carried out on the rocket and spacecraft after the most recent setback which was caused by a tropical storm.

Preparations for the next attempted launch are likely to begin very soon, with teams performing standard repairs to the rocket before it's rolled back to the launch pad as early as 4 November.

Nasa officials have said a hydrogen fuel leak that impacted previous attempted missions has also been resolved.

Did you know? The Artemis mission is named after a goddess who was the twin sister of Apollo in ancient Greek mythology

Getty Images The US space agency aims to get humans back on the Moon by the end of 2025

So how will things work on 14 November if the mission goes ahead? The US space agency has said they'll be a 69-minute window for the launch which opened at 12:07am EST, which is 4:07am UK time.

There will also be two opportunities for backup launches on 16 November at 1:04 am EST or 6:04am UK time and on 19 November at 1:45am, which is 6:45am UK time.

What is the Artemis mission and why is it so important?

Artemis I is a flight test which will see Nasa's SLS Orion spacecraft sent into space. As part of the mission, the rocket will travel around the Moon before it heads back to Earth.

The rocket won't be carrying any crew as the aim of the mission is to thoroughly test its system before any future flights with astronauts.

It's all part of Nasa's mega project to send humans back to the Moon for the first time in 50 years.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Moon landing - What are conditions like on the Moon?

The programme, which is expected to cost around £22 billion, begins with the Artemis 1 mission.

It will be the first in a series of a three-part series of increasingly complex missions aimed at putting a man and a woman on the Moon before the end of 2025.

The US space agency says it ultimately aims to have a long-term base on the Moon which will help with even bigger missions including humans travelling to Mars.