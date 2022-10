The appeal for this year's Children in Need has been launched with the big day itself on Friday, 18th November.

There'll be lots of fundraising activities started before then and, this year, one focus is on getting people to go for a walk and be sponsored for how many steps they do.

One of those involved is Joe Wicks, who last year did a special PE with Joe for 24 hours!

He says a walk is good for your body and your mind.