Children in Need launches Walk And Talk fundraiser

This Autumn going for a stroll with your family and friends could help support Children in Need!

Local BBC Radio stations have launched a new campaign to get you out and about, enjoying the physical and mental wellbeing benefits of walking and talking - and to raise some funds for Children in Need while you're doing it.

Anyone can get involved by setting themselves a Walk And Talk fundraising challenge.

Joe Wicks MBE, BBC Children in Need Ambassador, says: "Coming together to support children and young people is so important and what better way to raise funds than to take part in a Walk And Talk fundraiser.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Children in Need: Joe Wicks wants you to walk and talk

"A simple walk not only benefits your physical and mental wellbeing, but will challenge yourself and you can set your own target whether this be a few steps or 100 miles! All funds raised will go on to support children and young people during the cost-of-living crisis and allow projects in local communities to continue providing young people with the tools they need to better manage their emotional wellbeing."

BBC Children in Need works with local charities and community projects across the UK to support young people.

This year's Children in Need Appeal show is on Friday 18 November.

As well as the Walk and Talk there will be many more ways to get involved in this year's Children in Need, including a special primary schools work out with Joe Wicks, live streamed on the morning of the appeal.

Has your school got anything planned for Children in Need? Let us know in the comments.