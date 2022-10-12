Kylian Mbappé tops the Forbes footballer rich list ahead of Messi and Ronaldo

Getty Images

Who do you think are the world's richest footie stars?

The business magazine Forbes has produced a list of who it thinks are the world's top paid football players.

Lots of the names you would expect are in there, but there are some surprises too.

Top of the pile for the first time is Kylian Mbappé,

According to Forbes, the PSG and France superstar has overtaken legends like Ronaldo and Messi in the big money stakes.

But where do they come in the list now, and where does it leave players like Neymar and younger stars like Erling Haaland? Have a go at our interactive game to find out!

How to play

Playing is easy - just use the arrows to move the names into the order you think they go and press choose.

If you are correct they'll all go green but any that go red are in the wrong place.

You get three lives, so pick carefully!