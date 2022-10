This amazing photo of two lions was taken by Amaya Shah for the 10 and under category. Amaya, who lives in Kenya, first got into photography when she was six. She says she loves going to national parks and watching animal behaviour. This photo from the 10 and under category shows two lions who live in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, in the Olare Orok Conservancy. The pair are siblings and are 15 years old - quite old for lions!