New Zealand: Government plans to tax greenhouse emissions from farm animals

Getty Images Could farmers in New Zealand soon be charged for their animal burps and wee?

It might sound udderly crazy but New Zealand is planning to tax farmers for the burps and wee their cows and sheep produce!

The country's government say they're trying to cut the amount of greenhouse gases they create and help tackle climate change.

About half of New Zealand's emissions come from farms - cow burps produce the gas methane and their wee produces nitrous oxide.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the money raised would be pumped back into the industry to pay for new technologies, research and payments for farmers.

But some people are against the plans, saying they could cause many farmers to sell up and change their land into forestry.

What's happened?

Getty Images New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's plans has angered some farmers

Gases naturally produced by New Zealand's 6.2 million cows are among the country's biggest environmental problems.

The country has a large farming industry which is responsible for about half of its emissions.

If the tax plans are passed, the scheme would be the first of its kind in the world, and could be introduced in just three years' time.

The pricing has not yet been decided on, but the government says that farmers should be able to make up the cost of the tax by charging more for climate-friendly produce.

But farmers have been quick to criticise the plan, saying it could force farmers to sell up and could lead to farms making way for trees instead.

Why are farm animal burps and wee a problem?

Getty Images When some farm animals burp or fart, they release a gas called methane

When cows and sheep burp or fart they release a gas called methane.

Methane can come from many sources. It is produced naturally in the environment, by animals, and as a result of human activity, but it is also a big contributor to global warming and climate change.

This is because it is a greenhouse gas which traps heat in the Earth's atmosphere like a blanket, warming the planet.

Similarly, animal wee contains a gas called nitrous oxide which is also an important greenhouse gas and is harmful to the environment.