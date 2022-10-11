Which celebrities are taking part in Dancing on Ice 2023?

ITV/Shutterstock The line-up for the latest series has been revealed

There are lots of good things to look forward to this winter including Christmas, the Strictly final, and of course - the newest series of Dancing on Ice!

The show will see a number of brave celebrities take to the ice alongside their professional partners in a bid to impress the panel of judges.

Series 15 won't be starting until January, but the full line of for next year's show has now been revealed.

11 famous faces in total will be taking part in the competition and they'll all have their eye on the coveted trophy, but we'll have to wait to find out which celebrity comes out on top.

In the meantime, read on to find out more about the celebrities who we'll soon see skating across our TV screens.

Patsy Palmer

ITV/Shutterstock

Actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, who is best known for her role in EastEnders, was the first celebrity to be revealed as part of the 2023 line up.

Patsy shared why she decided to sign up for the show: "I wanted to challenge myself and get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. And I just thought 'I'll just go for it', it seems like a lot of fun."

John Fashanu

ITV/Shutterstock

Former footballer and presenter John Fashanu will also be taking to the ice very soon.

"I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing On Ice. I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it," he said.

"And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge."

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

ITV/Shutterstock

Reality TV star and actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu was the third celebrity contestant confirmed for next year's series of Dancing On Ice.

"I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate," said Ekin-Su.

"Stay tuned, and see you on the ice!"

Nile Wilson

ITV/Shutterstock

Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilson announced he'll be showing off his skills on the ice on his YouTube channel.

"I'm so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again," he said.

Wilson won an Olympic bronze medal in the men's horizontal bar at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and in 2021 he announced his retirement from gymnastics due to injuries.

Mollie Gallagher

ITV/Shutterstock

Coronation Street actress Mollie said she will be asking her co-stars who have previously competed on the show for "all the tips" she can get.

Mollie said she was "really excited" to be on the show and she joins the ranks of fellow Coronation Street stars who have taken to the ice rink over the years including Jane Danson and Sally Dynevor, who took part in Series 14 earlier this year.

Joey Essex

ITV/Shutterstock

Reality TV star Joey Essex will also be trying to impress the judges and the nation on the ice.

"I would love to win. I'm going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I'm so ready for this," he said.

The TV personality, who has also appeared on a number of other shows including I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity MasterChef will be trying his hand at a brand new skill - but will he master it?

The Vivienne

ITV/Shutterstock

Drag artist The Vivienne, who'll be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2023, said being on the ITV show marks a "huge step forward for queer representation on TV".

The 30-year-old, who's real name is James Lee Williams, said: "I'm beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing On Ice in 2023!"

"This is honestly a dream come true and I can't wait to start training on the ice."

Darren Harriott

ITV/Shutterstock

Comedian Darren Harriott has shared his fears about joining Dancing on Ice line-up.

"I've got giant feet. I can't skate. I don't really dance. What am I doing? Help me. I'm panicking," he said.

Harriott said he is not very graceful and that his family have already made bets about whether he will fall during the first episode.

Carley Stenson

ITV/Shutterstock

Former Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson, who was on the show from 2000 to 2011, was the ninth contestant announced for the ITV show.

She's also starred in a variety of West End shows including Legally Blonde The Musical and Les Miserables.

Michelle Heaton

ITV/Shutterstock

Former pop star Michelle Heaton, who was a member of the group Liberty X, will be also giving skating a go.

"I'm so excited - I can't believe it."

"Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general," she said.

Siva Kaneswaran

ITV/Shutterstock

The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran was the 11th and final celebrity confirmed for the 2023 series.

The Dublin-born singer said he had been inspired to sign up for the programme by the actions of his late bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away in March.

"He taught me to live life to the fullest and not be afraid. It is one of the reasons why I am doing this show" said Siva.