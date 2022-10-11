Royal Mail stamps: Aardman animations released

Royal Mail has released a series of stamps celebrating Aardman Animations characters - from Shaun the Sheep to Wallace and Gromit.
"More cheese, Gromit?!" Two of Bristol-based Aardman Animations most popular characters are Wallace and Gromit, the cheese-loving inventor and loyal beagle..
Royal Mail/Aardman
Wallace and Gromit's first film A Grand Day Out is shown on one of the stamps. It was followed up with The Wrong Trousers and A Close Shave. Speaking of the collaboration with Aardman Animations Royal Mail's David Gold said: "This set of stamps will surely bring a smile to everyone's face. These instantly recognisable, iconic animated characters have found a place in our hearts. We are certain they will add a bit of joy to any envelope."
Royal Mail/Aardman
Wallace and Gromit aren't the only Aardman superstars. Shaun the Sheep got his own film and now also has his own stamp shared with Bitzer the sheepdog.
Royal Mail/Aardman
These characters may not be familiar to you but Morph is actually one of Aardman's first creations, appearing on TV since 1977. Your parents will be pleased to see them get the stamp of approval by Royal Mail!
Royal Mail/Aardman
Rocky and Ginger who led the escape in the film Chicken Run are also celebrated as two of what Aardman's managing director Sean Clarke called their "most iconic characters".
Royal Mail/Aardman
This is sure to be a popular festive stamp! This mouse-like robin from 2021's Robin Robin also spreads his wings on this stamp.