Prince and Princess of Wales: 'We need to look after our minds'

Prince William and Kate recorded a special programme about mental health in Radio 1's Live Lounge

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recorded a special programme to talk about the importance of mental health on BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat.

On World Mental Health Day, William and Kate spoke about building a "toolbox" to help you deal with any unexpected problems in life.

The royals spoke to young people, mental health campaigners and experts about the mental health challenges young people face, like the pressures of social media and how difficult it can be to talk about your emotions and feelings.

What should people do to help with their mental health?

The princess said: "There's no right or wrong. Different things will work for different people and it's just sometimes about trying different methods, to help best support you.

"Everyone has mental health, in the same way as their physical health we have to look after it, in the same way we go to the gym, we need to look after our minds as well."

Prince William also spoke about how important it is to learn some coping techniques if things go wrong.

"A lot of people don't realise what they need until it actually comes along," he said.

"You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise you don't necessarily have the tools or experience to be able to tackle that."

William and Catherine became reporters for a day and spoke to students, campaigners and experts. António (top middle) chatted about his wellbeing

António, one of the students who spoke to the royal couple, said "mental health was never a topic he talked about" when he was young.

He added that he was a "model student" and "high achiever" growing up but the pressure and expectation became too much.

He was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a mental illness which affects the way you think, after a teacher noticed a change in his behaviour as a teenager.

António said that accepting his mental health has helped on his journey.