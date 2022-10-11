One of the world's most active volcanoes erupts again!

Look at that lava! A huge cloud of ash and smoke has been seen coming from Mount Stromboli - which is found on Stromboli Island, off the coast of Italy.

The volcano has been erupting on and off for the past 90 years. This eruption happened really early on 10 October.

No one has been hurt but people living on the island have been told to stay indoors.

Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and it has been regularly erupting since 1932.