Russia launches missile attacks on Ukrainian cities

EPA

Russian president Vladimir Putin says that a series of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities are revenge for an explosion on a key bridge this weekend.

Missiles - or rocket bombs - were fired at the capital Kyiv, and cities around the country including Lviv in the west, to Kharkiv in the east, and Odesa in the south.

People are shocked and angry about what happened, as the bombs have fallen on many areas where ordinary people live. In some places there's been damage and power has been cut off.

The strikes come after a bridge linking Russia to Crimea - an area that was in Ukraine but Russia took control of in 2014 - was targeted and blown up on Saturday.

Ukraine's air force says 83 missiles were launched, of which more than 43 were shot down.

Why has this happened?

Reuters Russia has used the bridge to move military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from Russia to battlefields in southern Ukraine.

Mr Putin says the missile strikes were "retaliation" for an attack on a 19km bridge, the longest in Europe, which is an important supply route for Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

That attack was extremely embarrassing to Putin. He had made a big deal of building and opening the bridge in 2018, and the attack came right after his birthday - so he was under pressure to respond.

President Putin said Ukraine's intelligence forces had carried out the attack and said it was an "act of terrorism".

Ukrainian officials have not said that their forces were behind the attack but an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, denied Mr Putin's accusation that it was terrorism.

He wrote that there is "only one terrorist state here" and that the "whole world knows who it is".

EPA

In recent weeks, Russia's army has not been doing well in the war with Ukraine, and Ukraine has been taking lots of land they previously lost in the fighting.

Mr Putin has also announced that he's calling more Russians to come and fight in Ukraine which has led to protests in Russia and reports of many people trying to leave the country.

EPA

BBC expert Vitaly Shevchenko explained: "Russian troops have been retreating on the battlefield and this puts President Putin under a lot of pressure (in Russia).

"Without being able to achieve much progress on the battlefield, this is how he's responding."

Jens Stoltenberg, the head of the Nato group of countries, says he's spoken to Ukraine's Foreign Minister to condemn the "horrific" attacks and committed his support for Ukraine.

He said Nato would "continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against ... aggression for as long as it takes".