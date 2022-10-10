People chose their dogs according to their own personality, say Kennel Club

Getty Images New research suggests dog owners often pick pooches with personality traits similar to them

Do you think people choose which dog to get as a pet, depending on how like their own personalities the dogs are?

Well dogs are often described as a man's best friend and new research suggests the much-loved pets may have have more in common with their owners than they realise!

A study carried out by dog owners group, The Kennel Club, ranked over 1,500 current and past dog owners of 16 popular dog breeds against a number of key personality traits including extroversion, openness, agreeableness and emotional stability.

It revealed that - often without realising it - people are likely to pick dogs that they think have similar personalities to them.

But even if their personalities match, the Kennel Club warned that people don't always pick the right dog for their actual lifestyle.

According to the Kennel Club, people who enjoy new experiences, who have lots of hobbies and enjoy taking risks are more likely to own whippets, while those who said they were positive and happy often had golden retrievers.

Owners who showed organisational skills and who preferred to stick to the rules had miniature schnauzers and people that ranked the most highly on agreeableness and extroversion owned Pomeranians.

Getty Images Staffies are known for being affectionate dogs

Those who ranked themselves as being most affectionate tended to choose Staffordshire bull terriers , and Jack Russell terriers - often described as friendly dogs - had owners who also saw themselves in a similar light.

"It appears that we can often tell a lot about a person from the type of dog that they own, with the dominant personality traits of Jack Russell owners - owned by the likes of King Charles - being their loyalty, generous spirit for helping others and their trustworthiness," said Bill Lambert who is a spokesperson for The Kennel Club.

Which personality traits are common among owners of popular dog breeds? Springer Spaniel - owners are the most traditional, reserved, and punctual Border Terrier - owners are charming, lively and exuberant Cocker Spaniel - owners are the most creative and family-orientated Staffordshire Bull Terrier - owners are the most affectionate and trustworthy Jack Russell Terrier and Miniature Schnauzer - owners are the most loyal and faithful

"Each breed has distinct characteristics, traits and care needs, which helps would-be owners understand more about whether they might be a good fit for them.

"It is quite striking to see how many people unconsciously select dog breeds with personalities that match their own character, showing that birds of a feather really do flock together."

Lifestyle choice

Getty Images Those with Golden Retrievers who took part in the research saw themselves as positive and happy

The research also found that while owners often choose breeds which they similarities with, they aren't always good at picking ones that match their lifestyle.

63% of those who took part in the research said they picked their preferred pooch based on looks or following their heart and 50% of that group said they can't offer their dog everything that they need.

For those who did lots of research and took the time to understand every aspect of their chosen breed before getting their dog, 88% agree their four-legged friend is the perfect match for their personality and lifestyle.