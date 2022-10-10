Harry Kane to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Cbeebies have a new signing!

England player and Tottenham striker Harry Kane is the latest celeb to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The footballer who has played 75 games for England internationally, will be reading The Lion Inside by Rachel Bright.

Harry will be appearing on CBeebies at 6.50pm on Monday, 10 October and on BBC iPlayer.

The Lion Inside is about a mouse that goes on a journey to find its roar.

Harry Kane said the book is popular with his kids.

"One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book," he said.

"I enjoy this quality time with them. They especially love the book The Lion Inside so they will be extremely excited to hear this."

The reading comes as Harry announced a new charitable foundation called the Harry Kane Foundation.

Launched on World Mental Health Day it aims to make conservations around mental health for normal.