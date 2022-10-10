New 50p coin celebrates 100 years of the BBC

PA/The Royal Mint

A new 50p coin celebrating 100 years of the BBC has been revealed by The Royal Mint... and it features an image of the Queen.

There is also an image of planet Earth with a broadcast mast is seen coming out of it.

This is a tall tower with antennas which is used for telecommunications and broadcasting and symbolises that the BBC broadcasts to people all over the world.

The coins were produced before Queen Elizabeth II died in September so they have a picture of Her Majesty on them.

Although new coins will now feature King Charles III, these commemorative ones will not be remade.

That is in order to "minimise waste or unnecessary environmental impact", the Royal Mint has said.

Having the Queen's face on these coins is expected to create "a high demand among collectors", The Royal Mint has said.

There are also words on the coin which say, "inform, educate, entertain": these are the BBC's values which were set out by Lord Reith when he founded the BBC in 1922.

Rebecca Morgan, the Royal Mint's director of collector services, said the company was "delighted" to work with the BBC "to create a special 50p" to mark 100 years of the organisation.

She added: "The BBC has had a clear influence on our culture and broadcast some of the most extraordinary moments in British history."

How did the BBC start?

New Broadcasting House, London is the headquarters of the organisation

The BBC, or British Broadcasting Company, started on 18 October in 1922 by a group of radio makers.

Lord John Reith was the first managing director of the BBC and he wanted broadcasting to be taken seriously.

The BBC is behind some of Britain's best known programmes and technology which has has shaped people's lives.

Here are some of the BBC's historic moments below.