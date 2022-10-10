Strictly: Richie Anderson is the latest celeb to leave

Richie Anderson is the second celebrity to be eliminated from this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

He faced the dance-off against Fleur East after they both ended up in the bottom two.

This week's theme was movie night, and the show opened with a group dance to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto.

Richie and his dance partner Giovanni danced a samba to "Hakuna Matata" from The Lion King, dressed as Timon and Pumba!

Ray Burmiston/BBC Richie Anderson and his partner Giovanni Pernice have left the show

Movie night brought bright costumes and fun dances to the floor - including the results show opening with the professionals doing a special piece themed around the new film, Elvis.

Both Richie and Fleur received the lowest number of votes from the public, and had to dance to impress the judges.

Fleur East and dance partner Vito did an American Smooth dance to Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid.

Guy Levy/BBC Fleur East dressed as Ariel for her dance with partner Vito Coppola

Are you a Strictly fan? Take our dancing quiz!

Head Judge Shirley voted for Richie and Giovanni to stay, but Motsi, Craig and Anton all voted for Fleur and Vito, leaving Richie to do his last dance!

Anton Du Beke said both couples danced really well, but Fleur's footwork was better.

Richie - who presents on the radio and TV - said being a part of Strictly was "magical".

Guy Levy/BBC Richie's dance partner Giovanni said he loved dressing as Timon and Pumba with him!

He thanked his dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, saying "I feel so lucky that I've got to dance with you every day.

"Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that."

There's now 13 pairs left - and they will all take to the dancefloor next week for another dazzling display.