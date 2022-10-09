Speedy cyclist Filippo Ganna smashes record travelling 56km in an hour!

An Italian cyclist has broken a cycling world record - for number of kilometres cycled in an hour!
Filippo Ganna cycled a total 56.729 kilometres - beating the last record by 1,244 metres.
He smashed the record at the Tissot Velodrome - an indoor cycling track in Switzerland.
Filippo rode a specially-designed bike made with a 3D printer!
Filippo Ganna didn't complete his record by cycling on a road - he cycled in a velodrome.
A velodrome is a huge indoor bike track, on which cyclists ride around a loop.
Bikes are made specially for the track. Custom-made handlebars, thin wheels, and having no brakes help make the bikes as fast as possible.
The previous record was set by Filippo Ganna's teammate - Dan Bingham. Both men cycle for Ineos Grenadiers.
Filippo beat the record by a total 1.224 kilometres.
There had been a previous record - faster than Bingham's - set by Chris Boardman.
However, this was disallowed by the UCI - who are in charge of international cycling.
Boardman's record was 56.375 kilometres which Filippo beat by 354 metres.
Filippo Ganna is now heading to France for the International Track Championships - taking his new record with him!