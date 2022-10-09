Speedy cyclist Filippo Ganna smashes record travelling 56km in an hour!

VALENTIN FLAURAUD Filippo Ganna has smashed a record set by his team-mate

An Italian cyclist has broken a cycling world record - for number of kilometres cycled in an hour!

Filippo Ganna cycled a total 56.729 kilometres - beating the last record by 1,244 metres.

He smashed the record at the Tissot Velodrome - an indoor cycling track in Switzerland.

Filippo rode a specially-designed bike made with a 3D printer!

VALENTIN FLAURAUD This bike was specially made for Filippo to speed across the track indoors

Track cycling

Filippo Ganna didn't complete his record by cycling on a road - he cycled in a velodrome.

A velodrome is a huge indoor bike track, on which cyclists ride around a loop.

Bikes are made specially for the track. Custom-made handlebars, thin wheels, and having no brakes help make the bikes as fast as possible.

Con Chronis As well as indoor cycling, Filippo competes in outdoor road races

Filippo's record

The previous record was set by Filippo Ganna's teammate - Dan Bingham. Both men cycle for Ineos Grenadiers.

Filippo beat the record by a total 1.224 kilometres.

VALENTIN FLAURAUD The cyclist's team all worked together to help him break the record

There had been a previous record - faster than Bingham's - set by Chris Boardman.

However, this was disallowed by the UCI - who are in charge of international cycling.

Boardman's record was 56.375 kilometres which Filippo beat by 354 metres.

Filippo Ganna is now heading to France for the International Track Championships - taking his new record with him!