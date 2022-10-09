Women's Rugby World Cup: Wales beat Scotland 18-15

Phil Walter Wales ended the battle of the nations with a last-minute win

In both teams' first game of the women's Rugby World Cup, Wales beat Scotland with a penalty in the last few minutes of the match.

Wales' strong lead over Scotland in the first half was pulled back by two tries from Scotland's Megan Gaffey, but Wales were saved by Keira Bevan's winning penalty.

The game was held in Okara Park in Whangarei, in New Zealand.

Both teams will face Australia and New Zealand before the quarter-finals list is drawn up.

Phil Walter Scotland fans cheered on their team all the way over in New Zealand

Match breakdown

Within 6 minutes, Wales' Alisha Butchers secured the team's first try of the match.

Her teammate Elinor Snowsill scored the conversion, taking Wales up to 7 points in the first few minutes of the game.

Another successful kick from Elinor Snowsill took Wales up to 10-0.

Hannah Peters - World Rugby Elinor Snowsill's kicking skills earned her player of the match

This score was held until 28 minutes in - when Scotland's Lana Skeldon dived in the team's first try of the world cup!

Wales soon responded with another try - this time from Kayleigh Powell - and the score was 15-5 at half time.

Half-time

Phil Walter The Welsh fans were cheering the team on through their success in the first half

It was in the second half that Scotland pushed back against Wales - and Megan Gaffney scored two tries in the final fifteen minutes!

It was looking like a draw until Wales were given a penalty advantage - which meant they got to choose whether to try for a kick, or run for a try.

Keira Bevan took the penalty as a kick, securing Wales a last-minute win!

Phil Walter A penalty in the 85th minute left the Welsh team celebrating!

What next for Wales and Scotland?

Because this was a pool game, both teams still need to play against Australia and New Zealand.

Wales are currently joined at the top of the pool, with New Zealand. Both teams have 4 points each.

The two teams at the top of the pool make it through to the quarter-finals.

MICHAEL BRADLEY Scotland will have to put in a tough effort next week if they want to make the quarter-finals

There's then two more places across all three pools - which will be given to the highest scorers below the top two mark.

Next Saturday Scotland will face Australia, and on Sunday Wales will face New Zealand.

The quarter-finals will start on Saturday 29th October.