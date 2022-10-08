Drummer Nandi Bushell gets gold Blue Peter badge

Kevin Mazur Nandi Bushell's drumming skills have brought her fame all over the world!

Nandi Bushell - the 12-year-old musician who became famous for her epic music skills on social media - has been awarded a gold Blue Peter badge!

The gold Blue Peter badge is very rarely given out - only to people considered to have achieved exceptional things.

Nandi was given the badge for her amazing achievements in music - and for raising awareness about inequality.

On social media, she described getting the award as "an honour".

Kevin Mazur Nandi Bushell recently played on stage with Dave Grohl

What is the gold Blue Peter badge?

The gold badge is awarded only in very special occasions - for very special people!

Other winners in the past include footballer Marcus Rashford, rower Helen Glover, Ed Sheeran, Madonna, and even Queen Elizabeth II.

It's the highest possible Blue Peter award.

There are lots of different types of Blue Peter badges - all for different achievements!

Nandi's story

Nandi Bushell grew in popularity on social media for her drumming talents - particularly covering famous rock songs.

Her skills were noticed by Dave Grohl - the guitarist and lead singer of the Foo Fighters.

Nandi covered a song by Nirvana - a band that Dave Grohl used to drum in - and beat him in a "drum off" that she challenged him to.

David M. Benett Nandi Bushell's videos have been seen all over the world

She was chosen to play as a guest performer in the Queen's platinum jubilee concert.

You can watch our chat with Nandi ahead of the concert here.

In 2021 she wrote a song about climate change - which was praised by Barack Obama!

When she isn't winning awards, she's writing new music with her band, Titans.