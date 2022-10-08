Rugby World Cup: England beat Fiji in record 14-try win

England beat Fiji by 64 points in their first game of the women's Rugby World Cup.
They won 84-19, and scored 14 tries - breaking a World Cup match record!
Wing Claudia MacDonald scored 4 tries in total - and the team got 10 tries in the second half.
England are currently at the top of Pool C above their closest rivals - France.
England's first game of the world cup was held in Auckland in New Zealand - the host country for the tournament.
Fiji had a strong start against England - with a close 24-14 by half time.
England's Claudia MacDonald scored the opening try - and Alowesi Nakoci scored Fiji's first try of the tournament.
Fiji's Sesenieli Donu managed to make her way past four England defenders to score a try before half time.
But in the second half, the tries started to roll in for England - an incredible 14 by the final whistle.
England's tenth try came from Abby Dow - only recently recovered from a broken leg.
England are currently the favourites to win this year's Rugby World Cup.
Earlier this year they won the women's Six Nations with a grand slam - which means they won every single game that they played.
They've also won a record 25 test matches in a row.
However the Red Roses are playing on the ground of the reigning champions - New Zealand - so it could be a tough tournament ahead.
Sunday will see Scotland and Wales play against each other - they're both in a pool - or group - with Australia and New Zealand.