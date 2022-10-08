Rugby World Cup: England beat Fiji in record 14-try win

Fiona Goodall - World Rugby England celebrated a record win against Fiji

England beat Fiji by 64 points in their first game of the women's Rugby World Cup.

They won 84-19, and scored 14 tries - breaking a World Cup match record!

Wing Claudia MacDonald scored 4 tries in total - and the team got 10 tries in the second half.

England are currently at the top of Pool C above their closest rivals - France.

Fiona Goodall - World Rugby England are hoping to carry on their incredible success from the Six Nations

How the match unfolded

England's first game of the world cup was held in Auckland in New Zealand - the host country for the tournament.

Fiji had a strong start against England - with a close 24-14 by half time.

England's Claudia MacDonald scored the opening try - and Alowesi Nakoci scored Fiji's first try of the tournament.

Hannah Peters - World Rugby Fiji's first national women's rugby club formed 10 years ago

Fiji's Sesenieli Donu managed to make her way past four England defenders to score a try before half time.

But in the second half, the tries started to roll in for England - an incredible 14 by the final whistle.

England's tenth try came from Abby Dow - only recently recovered from a broken leg.

Big predictions for England

Hannah Peters - World Rugby Abby Dow was one of nine different try scorers on England's side

England are currently the favourites to win this year's Rugby World Cup.

Earlier this year they won the women's Six Nations with a grand slam - which means they won every single game that they played.

They've also won a record 25 test matches in a row.

Phil Walter England have a tough tournament ahead of them

However the Red Roses are playing on the ground of the reigning champions - New Zealand - so it could be a tough tournament ahead.

Sunday will see Scotland and Wales play against each other - they're both in a pool - or group - with Australia and New Zealand.