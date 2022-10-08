Eurovision 2023: Liverpool beats Glasgow to host song contest

ChrisHepburn Liverpool is getting ready to host the biggest party ever!

Liverpool has been announced as the host city for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The city beat Glasgow in the final vote and will be the first place in the UK to host Eurovision for 25 years.

Ordinarily, the country that wins the contest hosts the next year's competition.

Ukraine won the last Eurovision, but because of war in the country, the UK - who came second place - will host.

SOPA Images The UK's entry - with "Spaceman" by Sam Ryder - came second in this year's competition

"Best party ever"

Liverpool's mayor, Joanne Anderson, said the city is going to prepare to "put on the best party ever".

The mayor said she promises to "make Ukraine proud".

The contest will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, in the city centre.

Atlantide Phototravel Liverpool has a huge cultural history

A city of music

Liverpool has a huge history of music - with huge bands like The Beatles having met and first performed there.

It's also a Unesco City of Music - which means it's been recognised as a special place for its musical history.

In 2001, Liverpool was given the title, City of Pop, by Guinness World Records, due to how many hit singles came from there!

Bettmann The Beatles played their first concert in Liverpool - and went on to become one of the most famous bands in the entire world!

How is the Eurovision host city chosen?

Liverpool was chosen as one of the cities in a shortlist for hosting the competition.

Every city in the UK got the chance to send in their bid and say how they would host.

The Merseyside city was up against Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, and Glasgow.

David Cation Photography Glasgow came second in the race to host Eurovision

The list was chosen by the BBC - who will be broadscasting Eurovision - and the European Broadcasting Union, who organises the competition.

It got down to a final two - Liverpool and Glasgow - and then Liverpool was chosen on October 7th.

Why not Ukraine?

Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest this year in Turin, in Italy.

The country's folk-rap band, Kalush Orchestra, won with their song "Stefania".

MARCO BERTORELLO Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra mix traditional Ukrainian music with rap and rock

However, due to the war in Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union decided the UK would host.

The UK's entry, Sam Ryder's Spaceman, came second.