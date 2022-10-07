play
The Masked Dancer: Who's left to guess?

Last updated at 13:40
masked dancerITV

'Who's that behind the mask?'

The Masked Dancer is confusing our Saturday nights, and there's still half the mystery dancers left in the competition! Do you have any guesses as to who they are?

So far six acts have had to remove their masks - including a couple after Pillar and Post got injured - which leaves another six to go.

So we want to know who are your favourites (even if they've been knocked out) and who do you think the hidden celebs are?

Take part in our vote and let us know what you think in the comments below!

  • I haven’t watched it, but my favorite costumes are odd socks, onomatopoeia, and candlestick

