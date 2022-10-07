Robot Ai-Da will speak to the House of Lords in Westminster

Getty Images Ai-Da will chat to the Lords about the future of art and technology.

A robot called Ai-Da will become the first robot to speak in the House of Lords in Westminster.

The robot will speak to the Lords about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the future of arts, design, fashion and music industries.

"Ai-Da's maiden speech at the House of Lords will help us to understand how an AI robot sees the world and what that means for the future of creativity." said AI inventor, Aidan Meller.

She will meet with the Lords on Tuesday 11 October.

More about Ai-Da

Getty Images Ai-Da poses with her creator Aidan Meller in Italy, ahead of her art exhibition.

Ai-Da was created in the UK in 2019 and is described as an "ultra-realistic artist robot", by one of her inventors Aidan Meller.

She gets her name from the famous 19th Century mathematician Ada Lovelace who created some of the early ideas for computer coding.

Ai-Da draws and paints using a robotic arm, cameras in her eyes, and AI algorithms (a list of steps or rules to follow in order to complete a task or solve a problem.)

She scans a picture with her camera eyes and then uses that information to create a virtual path for her to draw.

Over the years he's made lots of drawings, paintings and sculptures, including one of the headline acts from this year's Glastonbury festival, and even a portrait of the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee.

What is the House of Lords? The House of Lords is Parliament's second chamber. Its main job is to 'double check' new laws made by the House of Commons to make sure they are fair and will work. There are around 780 members of the Lords, but that number is not fixed. Lords are not elected by the people. Some are appointed by the Monarch, after they have been recommended by the Prime Minister.

She has exhibited her artwork in lots of different galleries around the world, including in Italy and Egypt.

Ai-Da's creators hope that she will give the House of Lords a fresh perspective on how technology can be used to create art in the future.

Some scientists and artists disagree with robot artists, saying that they could take jobs away from human artists, and that their art is created by copying things.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!