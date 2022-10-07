Super Mario Bros Movie: Five things we learnt from the trailer

Universal Pictures UK

The Super Mario Bros. movie trailer is finally here - more than four years after we found out that Nintendo was planning to bring out the film!

They're making it in partnership with Illumination, the team who made the Minions film.

It's based on the hugely successful and famous video game series and it was revealed to the world during a presentation on Thursday night.

So we know the basics, but what is the story of the movie?

The Super Mario Bros video games have traditionally featured Mario on a quest to rescue his beloved Princess Peach from Bowser's castle after she is kidnapped.

Universal Pictures UK

Fans got a first look at Bowser, Kamek, many Koopas, Toad, Dry Bones, Luigi and of course the main man himself Mario - oh, and some very angry penguins.

It won't be released until April 2023 so there is still a while to wait but here at Newsround we've got you covered.

Here's 5 things we learnt about the upcoming movie - and be warned there may be SPOILERS!

1) It WILL be set in Mushroom Kingdom

Universal Pictures UK

A previous Super Mario film which came out in1992 saw the characters in New York City, but we now know for certain that this adaptation will be set in Mario's fictional home of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Mario is seen towards the end of the trailer coming out from a pipe bouncing off red mushrooms before flopping to the ground in Mushroom Kingdom.

2) Mario SEEMS to be meeting Toad for the first time

Universal Pictures UK Mushroom Kingdom is home to Toad people and is ruled by Princess Peach

We see Mario asking himself "What is this place?" and then he quickly stumbles across Toad who encourages Mario to follow him towards the castle.

This could mean the movie is telling the original story of how they came to live in Mushroom Kingdom and begin their quests.

3) Mario doesn't have an Italian accent

Universal Pictures UK

In the video game series Mario is known for being a a Italian red boiler-suited plumber and gamers hear his Italian accent many times - but this time Mario will be sounding a bit different!

He'll be played by Marvel actor Chris Pratt, who played Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films, and he's decided not to do an accent.

4) Penguin Kingdom seems has been taken over

Universal Pictures UK

The trailer begins with Mario's arch-enemy, Bowser, and his army of Koopas attacking an ice castle and Penguin Kingdom.

The penguins can be seen working hard to fight him off but their snowballs were no match for Bowser and he seems able to find and easily collect a star.

5) There will be music

Universal Pictures UK

You might have been hoping to hear some of the familiar sound effects from the game but according to one of the film's stars, Jack Black, there's more to it than that!

He told fans at New York Comic-Con event earlier this year that his character that Bowser "has a musical side" in the film.

He's described Bowser as being like a "heavy metal rockstar," and said he also did a little bit of "rocking".

Could Super Mario Bros be... a musical?