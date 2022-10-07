Women's World Cup play-offs: Wales and Scotland progress to next stage

Getty Images

There's been more inspiration for women's football as Wales take one step closer to a history-making qualification for their first World Cup.

The team are just one game away from a place at the major tournament after they beat Bosnia 1-0 in Cardiff during extra time on Thursday evening.

It was a rollercoaster of a match with the ref ruling four goals disallowed for being offside, before Jess Fishlock scored the winning goal at extra time.

Wales now face Switzerland in the World Cup play-off final in Zürich on Tuesday 11 October.

Scots progress to next stage

Getty Images

Like Wales, Scotland are through to the play-off finals after they beat Austria 1-0 in extra time at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Abbie Harrison scored the winning goal from a corner just two minutes into extra time.

The squad will now host and play the Republic of Ireland in the play-off final.

England prepare for Wembley

Getty Images

Tonight 90,000 people are expected at Wembley to see the England's Lionesses, the European Champions, take on the World Champions the United States.

It's a friendly match, but it's expected that the players and fans will take it really seriously.

This will be the first time the Lionesses have played at England's national stadium since they won the Euros back in July.

The game is to celebrate 50 years of the England Women's national football team.