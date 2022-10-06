Football: Beth Mead named England Player of the Year!

Getty Images

Arsenal player Beth Mead has been named England's Player of the Year.

The forward was selected by fans as the stand-out player ahead of captain Leah Williamson who came second, and Keira Walsh who came third.

The win comes after Mead won Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament for her performance in England's Euros victory against Germany.

She was England's top scorer with six goals and five assists.

Mead is also nominated for the Ballon d'Or and BBC's Women footballer of the year meaning she could soon have even more awards to her name!

Getty Images Beth Mead celebrates scoring for Arsenal

The player scored in four of England's six games at Euro 2022, including a hat-trick against Norway.

She holds the record for most England goals scored in a single season with 14.

In the World Cup qualifying games England ended with 10 wins in 10 games, scoring 80 goals. Mead scored 13 goals and 12 assists.

She said on Twitter she is "honoured to have been named England Player of the Year".

She added: "I couldn't have done it without my amazing team-mates. Also, a huge thank you to everyone who voted."