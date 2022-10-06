play
Watch Newsround

Fat Bear Week: Champ vs Challengers

Last updated at 14:01
comments
View Comments
A large brown bear sits among the bushes in an Alaskan national park.Handout/L. Law
The winner of Fat Bear Week will be crowned on 11 October - Fat Bear Tuesday

Fat Bear Week is back for another un-bear-lievable year!

The annual competition held between a group of bears living in Alaska's Katmai National Park in the United States attracts fans from all over the world.

The aim of the game is to see which bear has gained the most weight ahead of winter, when Alaskan bears hibernate.

Meet the champ!
A large brown bear sits in an Alaskan riverHandout/L. Law
Otis, pictured here in September, is a popular pick for champion of Fat Bear Week, known for his "poise and patience"

Last year, Otis snatched the fattest bear crown for the fourth time, and is back again this year to reclaim the title.

And it's easy to see why - Otis can eat 42 salmon in a single sitting! Impressive.

Voting for this year's fattest bear began on Wednesday, with the winner due to be announced on Tuesday 11 October.

More than 600,000 people voted in the competition last year.

Meet the challenger!
A large brown bear hunts sits in an Alaska river as he hunts for salmonHandout/L. Law
Otis has a rival in Bear 747, who won the competition in 2020.

There are plenty of other bears in the running - twelve in total! But Otis he one VERY BIG rival! Bear 747.

Bear 747 is one of the largest bears in the world, and is thought to weigh as much as 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms).

I think Bear 747 is the fattest bear so he deserves the vote, but other people are welcome to disagree - and they often do!

Mike Fitz, Conservationist and competition organiser
Why the bear fat matters?

Creator of the competition, conservationist Mike Fitz, says that putting on the pounds is vital if the bears want to survive the cold, harsh Alaskan winters.

"They're surviving at that time just on their body fat," he explained.

The bears will hibernate for months, starting from November. During that time they rely on their fat stores to stay alive.

Mike says that each bear has managed to grow their own personal brand and fan base through their unique behaviours.

But when pressed to say who his favourite bear is, he admits he has a soft spot for Bear 747.

More like this

A fat 480 Otis

Fat Bear Week: Meet 480 Otis, winner of Alaska's unusual contest

Bird on a feeder

How you can help garden wildlife this winter

A sign reading "penguin study area please keep out" next to a penguin

Antarctica: Fancy a job in the most remote post office in the world?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

0 comments

Top Stories

A partial eclipse
image

How to watch for meteors tonight!

tiny jens and tiny agnes react to one of the new mobs

Minecraft wants players to vote for a brand new mob

comments
6
Pablo the goat

Check out this baaa-rilliant singing goat!

comments
Newsround Home