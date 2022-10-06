Minecraft wants players to vote for a brand new mob

Microsoft / Minecraft

Minecraft have announced their annual Mob Vote!

Players can vote for their favourite of three brand new mobs to be added to the world.

So far, Minecraft have unveiled two new mobs for players to choose from, with the third option to be revealed on Thursday.

Read on to find out more about what a mob is and which mobs have been announced so far.

What is a mob?

A mob is a character in the world of Minecraft.

There are lots of different kinds of mobs in the game. Here's a quick summary of each of them!

Passive mobs

These are often creatures like animals, villagers and skeleton horses. Passive mobs will not usually attack a player, unless the player attacks the passive mob first.

Neutral mobs

A bit more aggressive than passive mobs, they may choose to attack a player, even if the player has done nothing to annoy them! Examples includes bees, wolves and spiders.

Hostile mobs

These mobs will attack you within a certain range if you come across them. Creepers, slimes and zombies are all kinds of hostile mobs!

What mobs have been announced so far?

Microsoft / Minecraft / Mojang Studios

Tiny animated versions of Minecraft staff Vu, Jens and Agnes appeared together in a video released on Monday to reveal the launch of the 2022 mob vote.

In the clip, the trio hint at what each of the mobs and their particular abilities could be.

Tiny Jens talks about a creature that lives underwater that lays lots of eggs, Tiny Agnes says that something has been watching her in the mines while Tiny Vu is concerned that all his hats are being moved!

Since the clip was released, two of the three mobs have now been revealed!

Microsoft / Minecraft / Mojang Studios

The Sniffer

On Tuesday, Tiny Jens and Tiny Agnes come across the Sniffer! An adorable turtle-like creature that lays eggs.

Tiny Agnes explains that the Sniffer is an ancient mob, long thought to have been extinct.

They love plants and have an ability to find seeds in the ground.

Microsoft / Minecraft / Mojang Studios

The Rascal

On Wednesday, Tiny Agnes and Tiny Jens spot the Rascal while exploring a mine.

This mob is described by Tiny Jens as "mischievous", saying it lives underground and that it "loves to play hide and seek".

How can players vote for their favourite mob?

Players can vote for their favourite mob to be added to the world of Minecraft online from 5pm on Friday 14 October, ahead of the annual Minecraft Live event.

Mojang Studios will then announce the winning mob during Minecraft Live 2022 which starts on Saturday 15 October.

Minecraft Live will be streamed live on YouTube and on Minecraft's official website.

Are you excited about the addition of a brand new mob to Minecraft? Or do you think the game has enough mobs already?

