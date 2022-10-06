Bumper number of babies born at Cotswold Wildlife Park

PAUL NICHOLLS A crowned Lemur baby clinging on to it's mum.

More than 350 babies have been born at Cotswold Wildlife Park from 50 different species!

The park is home to around 1,500 animals from 250 different species, making it one of the largest zoological collections in the UK.

Some of the new arrivals include a giant anteater pup, Colobus monkeys and naked mole rats!

Staff at the zoo are celebrating the arrival of the rare babies.

Willemijn Zena the giant anteater pup has been making her debut!

The giant anteater pup has been named Zena, after members of the public could vote online.

Zena is the third pup to be born from her parents: Zorro and Zeta.

"We are extremely proud of her here at the Park and it is great to see another healthy baby growing rapidly and exploring her surroundings from the safety of her mother's rather formidable back!" said Jamie Craig, the curator of Cotswold Wildlife Park.

Anteaters are thought to be one of the most threatened mammals of Central America and there are thought to be only around 5,000 left in the wild.

Did you know? Giant anteaters can eat around 35,000 ants and termites a day using their super long tongue!

Jackie Thomas A Pallas kitten born at the wildlife park

The zoo also celebrated the birth of greater bamboo lemur babies, colobus monkeys, a Bactrian camel named after Prince Louis of Wales, and a 100th white stork chick.

Naked mole rats, African straw coloured bats, dyeing poison frogs, binturongs, black-cheeked lovebirds and Gundis are just a few of the other species to have also have babies at the park this year.