Meet the latest space crew heading to the ISS

Getty Images

This is the latest space crew heading to the International Space Station (the ISS) and they're making history.

One of the Nasa astronauts on board, Nicole Mann, becomes the first native American woman in space and she's also the first woman to command a 'Crew Dragon' capsule.

The crew of five lifted off into the skies from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at midday yesterday. The mission was delayed a few days because of Hurricane Ian.

What does it mean to be Native American? A Native American is a term often used in the United States to describe people with ancestors who first lived in North or South America.

Nicole is the commander of the mission and hopes this "will inspire young Native American children to follow their dreams," she said.

Other members of the crew include Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, another Nasa astronaut, John Cassada, as well as Japan's Koichi Wakta.

Anna Kikina joined the mission despite tension between US and Russia over the war in Ukraine. It is the first time a Russian has launched into space from the US in 20 years.

What are they going to be doing on the ISS?

The team have about 250 scientific investigations planned including growing tomatoes and carrying out some space walks.

They will also carry out research into heart disease and microgravity - which is where objects and people appear to be weightless.

They hope this will help humans be able to explore the universe beyond Earth in the future and to help benefit life on this planet too.

What rocket did they travel in?

This is a picture of the capsule the crew travelled in

The crew travelled in a Falcon 9 rocket and on top of it was a Crew Dragon capsule.

After launch, this capsule - which is reusable - flew itself back to Earth and landed safely onto a floating drone, just off the coast of Florida in America.

The capsule is designed to bring the crew back to safety after launch, should their be any problems with their rocket.