play
Watch Newsround

VOTE: Would you live in this mansion covered in doodles?

Last updated at 07:35
comments
View Comments (1)
sam cox lying in a bath tub covered in doodlesPA

Is this artist a parent's worst nightmare?

Sam Cook has taken his love of doodling to the extreme after he drew over every single wall, floor, ceiling and object in his 12-room mansion!

The artist, also known as Mr Doodle, is famous for his hand-drawn black and white doodles. In 2020 he sold an original doodle piece for just under $1 million (£888,775).

And now his latest piece is his own home in Tenterden, Kent.

Take a look at these incredible pictures of his £1.35 million home!

image shows a large white house completely covered in large black doodlesPA Media

While it all might seem like a bit of fun, this labour of love is not to be sniffed at…

The whole project has taken Sam two years and 900 litres of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs!

artist sam cox stands between two columns at the front of the house smiling while wearing a tracksuit covered in his doodlesPA Media

Sam said the house is "just the beginning of my childhood dream to doodle the entire planet".

He says he wants doodles to be recognised as "an art form".

sam cox and his wife alena standing in their hallway at the bottom of the stairs looking up at the camera in the balcony above with every inch of the space covered in doodlesPA Media

Mr Doodle plans to live in the mansion with his wife Alena and their dog.

A stop-motion video of the process of covering his house has now had millions of views.

sam and alena at their dining room table covered in doodles with a box of cereal called doodle flakes sat on the table next to themPA Media

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Sam said he was first inspired to doodle by cartoons he watched as a boy.

"My main inspiration still goes back to when I was kid watching Tom and Jerry, Wacky Races and SpongeBob SquarePants, and video games like Crash Bandicoot," he told the newspaper, adding. "I always wanted to draw characters for video games."

a bathroom including a bath tub and a sink covered in doodlesPA Media

Speaking to the BBC, he said "This is sort of paradise for me."

"I am so excited that my doodles now have a permanent home in the UK."

sam lying on a seat next to a table and lamp with cloud doodles all over the roomPA Media

Would you like to doodle all over the walls in your home? And what would the grown ups in your life think about it?!

Vote below and let us know what you think in the comments!

If you can't see the vote, click here!

More like this

doodle.

National Doodle Day: Gruffalo and Horrible Histories artists auction their drawings

Doodle Boy
play
1:41

Meet 'The Doodle Boy'!

shark
play
1:16

Art: Meet the young painter making a splash in the art world

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • I 100% would I wish there was a house with blue doodles

Top Stories

Child on bike

Are you cycling to school this week?

comments
8
A partial eclipse
image

Stargazing: Look out of your window tonight for meteors!

baby feet

Noah and Olivia most popular baby names

comments
5
Newsround Home