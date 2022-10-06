VOTE: Would you live in this mansion covered in doodles?

PA

Is this artist a parent's worst nightmare?

Sam Cook has taken his love of doodling to the extreme after he drew over every single wall, floor, ceiling and object in his 12-room mansion!

The artist, also known as Mr Doodle, is famous for his hand-drawn black and white doodles. In 2020 he sold an original doodle piece for just under $1 million (£888,775).

And now his latest piece is his own home in Tenterden, Kent.

Take a look at these incredible pictures of his £1.35 million home!

PA Media

While it all might seem like a bit of fun, this labour of love is not to be sniffed at…

The whole project has taken Sam two years and 900 litres of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs!

PA Media

Sam said the house is "just the beginning of my childhood dream to doodle the entire planet".

He says he wants doodles to be recognised as "an art form".

PA Media

Mr Doodle plans to live in the mansion with his wife Alena and their dog.

A stop-motion video of the process of covering his house has now had millions of views.

PA Media

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Sam said he was first inspired to doodle by cartoons he watched as a boy.

"My main inspiration still goes back to when I was kid watching Tom and Jerry, Wacky Races and SpongeBob SquarePants, and video games like Crash Bandicoot," he told the newspaper, adding. "I always wanted to draw characters for video games."

PA Media

Speaking to the BBC, he said "This is sort of paradise for me."

"I am so excited that my doodles now have a permanent home in the UK."

PA Media

Would you like to doodle all over the walls in your home? And what would the grown ups in your life think about it?!

Vote below and let us know what you think in the comments!

