Commonwealth Games: Golf, BMX and coastal rowing will make debuts in 2026

Getty Images BMX racing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

BMX, golf and coastal rowing are just some of the sports which will be included in the Commonwealth Games 2026.

There is a total of 20 sports at the 2026 games which is taking place in Victoria, Australia.

Here's everything we know about the games so far.

Where is the 2026 Commonwealth Games taking place?

It may be the sixth time Australia has hosted the games, but the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be the first hosted by a state or region.

The 2026 games will take place across several cities including Melbourne and Shepparton in northern Victoria.

Shepparton is due to host cycling events including the BMX Racing competition.

Other event locations are yet to be announced.

What sports are included?

Getty Images Coastal rowing has been added to the 2026 Commonwealth Games

New sports which have been added include BMX, golf and coastal rowing.

Coastal rowing involves rowing along a sea coast then out into the sea.

Victoria has around 1,500 miles of coast so is the perfect place to debut the sport.

Other sports which were added to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham including 3x3 Basketball and Wheelchair basketball (played with just three players on each team) and T20 cricket will also make their return.

BMX racing made its Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008 while coastal rowing, which involves boats competing in open water, is pushing to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para disciplines in Golf, Coastal Rowing and the Road Race.

What sports are missing?

Judo, which was bought in for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, isn't on the list and wrestling which is one of the original Commonwealth Games sports is also missing.