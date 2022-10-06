Pablo the goat sings along at Worcester Cathedral service

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Could Pablo the goat be the G.O.A.T. animal singing sensation?

It was more music BLEATS than music beats at Worcester Cathedral's animal blessing service, as one creature decided to make himself well and truly HERD.

We're not KIDDING - Pablo the goat stole the show at the annual event as he "sung" along to the organ music.

His vocals led to fits of giggles by staff from Atwell Farm Park who were looking after him, as well as from members of the choir.

Worcester Cathedral's Vice-Dean, Canon Stephen Edwards called Pablo the "ultimate drama goat" and said he would be welcomed back next year.

What happened?

Getty Images The animal blessing service took place at Worcester Cathedral in the west Midlands

Farm worker Oliver Arundal said it all came about after the cathedral asked them to bring along some animals for the service.

"We picked our best animals as best we could - ones that could be walked and behave and took them along" he said.

However, it seems as if the creatures had their own ideas with Pablo taking centre stage!

He added: "It turns out they wee-d and poo-ed everywhere and basically sung the house down."

Farm staff described the cheeky goat as "having a lovely time" during the service.

Sophie Hicks who was looking after alpacas at the service said: "Everyone was laughing. All of the choir boys and girls kept laughing and they couldn't hold it together but they were trying to be professional but it was just so funny."

Worcester Cathedral's Vice-Dean, Canon Stephen Edwards, said they enjoyed having the animals and Pablo would be welcomed back next year.

He explained: "Animals are such an important part of our lives and bring so much joy to so many.

"Pablo is definitely the ultimate drama goat. He stole the limelight and we'll definitely be inviting him back next year."