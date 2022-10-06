Record-breaking pumpkin weighs the same as a horse

Getty Images / BBC

A retired farmer has managed to grow a 2,554 pound (1158.5 kilogram) pumpkin, breaking records in North America!

That's as heavy as a full-grown horse!

Scott Andrusz had his sights on breaking the record in New York, where he lives, but ended up smashing the national record of 2,528 pounds!

Scott had attempted to grow a prize-winning pumpkin last year, but it cracked just before harvesting.

But it seems like Scott isn't one to give up too easily, and set himself the challenge to grow another supersized squash this year.

To get his gourd to its ginormous proportions, Scott spent a few sleepless nights defending it from hungry animals.

@greatpumpkinwny / Instagram Is this the plumpest pumpkin in New York?

"All the animals and critters seem to love this pumpkin more than anything in the world," he told New York website, Gothamist.

"They all want to eat on it. And I have cats come and try to scratch it, they think it's a big couch."

While Scott's pumpkin is certainly impressive, it's not quite world-record holding.

That title is reserved for a 2,702 pound (1,226 kilogram) pumpkin grown in Italy, according to the Guinness World Records.

But Scott is delighted with his achievement, and thanked his sons for their help in growing such an outstanding orange specimen.

As a reward, Scott has been given $5,500 (£4854.88) in prize money. His pumpkin will also be put on display at an autumn festival until October 16.

What do you think they'll do with the pumpkin when it's no longer on display? Turn it into a pumpkin pie or perhaps a giant Hallowe'en lantern?

Let us know in the comments!