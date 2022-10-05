play
Pokémon: World's biggest collection up for sale - and others!

CollectionHansons Auctioneers
This collector took "Gotta catch 'em all" seriously!

The world's biggest collection of Pokémon merchandise is going up for auction.

The incredible collection belongs to a superfan from Hertfordshire, who has been collecting pokemon-themed items for the last 25 years.

The collection is made up of trading cards, video games, manga, films, posters, toys, action figures, books and even toilet paper - with items from the UK, US, France and Japan.

The mystery superfan has decided to sell around 20,000 pieces from their collection, which will be up for auction on 18 October.

An auction company think the collection might sell for around £300,000.

Take a look at some other superfan collectors below, and let us know what you collect in the comments!

Harry Potter merch collection
harry-potter-merch.Guiness world records
Accio wands! Tracey's magical collection has bagged her two world records!

Harry Potter superfan Tracey Nicol-Lewis, from Glamorgan in Wales, is the owner of the biggest collection of Harry Potter merchandise in the world!

Tracy first started collecting Harry Potter-themed merch around 20 years ago, and has now collected more than 5,200 pieces, including Lego sets, action figures, and clothes.

The Welsh collector also holds the record for biggest collection of Wizarding World memorabilia too, including items from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Tracey loves the Harry Potter series so much, she even had a Harry Potter-themed wedding!

Star Wars merch collection
star-wars-collection.Guiness world records
The force is strong with Steve!

If Harry Potter isn't your bag, then you might be more interested in Steve Sansweet's incredible collection in the US.

Steve has held the record for the largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia since May 2015.

He has around 93,260 items officially listed, but his total collection is closer to around 500,000 items!

Steve runs a museum, called the Rancho Obi-Wan museum, which allows members of the public to view his epic collection.

Arcade machine cuddly toys
Roy and Ann Pettitt with a number of toysSue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
Roy and Ann Pettitt won 250 toys at arcades over 40 years

If you love cuddly toys, then you'll have something in common with Roy and Ann Pettitt from Peterborough in the UK.

The couple have collected around 250 toys over the last 40 years, which they won from seaside arcades all over the UK!

They've since donated around 225 of their cuddly pals to charity and village fetes.

The couple won their cuddly army of toys from crane machines at seaside arcades across the UK, including in Hunstanton in Norfolk and Tenby in Pembrokeshire.

What do you think of these incredible collections? Do you have one of your own? Let us know in the comments below!

