BBC Young Reporter: Sleep and the 'blue light monster'

Theo, 12, wants to warn other children about the negative impact of the blue light from screens on people's sleep.

He says he sometimes has trouble sleeping and thinks that part of that is down to the amount of screen time in the evenings before bed.

He has done lots of research and found out that the light from new technology like smartphones, tablet and TV monitors can confuse the body.

He said: "Blue light is everywhere in our lives now and it stops the body producing enough melatonin which is the hormone that helps you sleep.

"Blue light can also disrupt your body's natural clock (the circadian rhythm)."

Not getting enough quality sleep can also affect people's health, make it more difficult to learn properly and concentrate and it can make people grumpier, hungrier and less able to fight off infections.

After finding out more about the impacts of "the blue light monster" he contacted BBC Young Reporter so he could tell his story and help other children.

Theo's story

Theo developed an eye problem during the coronavirus pandemic when he was using a lot of screens for his school work.

He now has special glasses to help him reduce the impact of "the blue light monster" and said he noticed a difference after he got them.

He said: "I unfortunately developed a squint during lockdown and my optician said that the likely cause was the increase in computer work and exposure of blue light on screens.

He prescribed me blue light blocking glasses and by my next appointment it had improved!"

He explains how screen time before bed can make it more difficult for people to get a good night's sleep.

"Blue light stimulates part of the brain which makes us feel alert, it also increases our body temperature and heart rate.

"Exposure to blue light is being exaggerated by homework every night on screens.

How much sleep do you need? For children ages 6 to 12, the NHS recommends between 9 to 12 hours of sleep each night.

Back in the Stone Age people would go to bed when it got dark which in the winter is very early so getting homework on screens in the winter is awful for our circadian rhythm."

Theo tries to limit how much screen time he has before bed but says it can be tempting to use his phone before bed, especially with apps like TikTok, saying "It's hard to not just look at another five videos!"

He also says that people can turn down the brightness on their screens to help cut down the amount of blue light they are exposed to.

What can people do to try and get a better night's sleep?