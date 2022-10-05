play
Champions League: Liverpool celebrate 2-0 win over Rangers

Last updated at 07:14
Getty Images
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold received a standing ovation from fans following his performance against Rangers

Liverpool defeated Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday night, bringing Liverpool to second place in their Champions League group.

This is the first time that Rangers and Liverpool have played each other competitively in their long history, though they have played in friendlies over the years.

Fans of Liverpool will have been relieved to see a decisive victory against the Glaswegian side, after last year's Champions League finalists have struggled in a few of their Premier League matches.

It leaves Rangers bottom of their Champions League group, below Dutch club Ajax.

Getty Images
This was the first time Rangers and Liverpool had played one another competitively in their history

Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold earned a round of applause from fans for his performance in the match, scoring the first of the Reds' two goals.

Mo Salah followed with Liverpool's second goal; a penalty in the second half of the match.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with the result, saying: "I saw a team tonight that is fully committed and that is what I liked."

Getty Images
Mo Salah scored Liverpool's second goal

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst had words of comfort for his team, saying: "I think we competed really well because it's a strong team…"

Only the top two clubs from each group can progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Rangers' next Champions League match is against Napoli on 26 October, and Liverpool will face Ajax the same night.

