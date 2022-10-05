World Teachers' Day: What makes a great teacher?

SolStock It's World Teachers' Day! What would you like to thank your teacher for?

Today is World Teachers' Day - a special day to celebrate all the things our teachers do for us.

Every year it has a special theme, and this year's is "the transformation of education begins with teachers".

You might think about a special way a teacher has taught you about the world, or how they have made learning fun for you!

At the bottom of the page, you can take part in our vote on what makes a great teacher, and why not leave a special message to your favourite teachers in the comments.

SolStock Has your teacher ever helped you understand something you found really hard?

What is World Teachers' Day?

World Teachers' Day celebrates the amazing work done by teachers every day in and out of classrooms.

It started in 1994 as a special way to thank teachers all over the world for helping us learn and explaining the world to us.

Every year it has a new theme, which is set by Unesco.

FatCamera There are over 500,000 teachers in the UK!

This year's theme is all about the way that teachers think of new and interesting ways to educate us and help us learn.

Have any of your teachers ever come up with new ways to give lessons, to help you learn?

Let us know in the comments below, and you can thank your teacher for the work they do, too!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see the vote, click here!