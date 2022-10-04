Artist makes jewellery from her own bacteria

A 21-year-old from Falkirk is making jewellery using bacteria - or germs - from her skin!
Chloe Fitzpatrick works with scientists at the University of Dundee to create the unusual designs.
The designer's videos, demonstrating her unusual techniques, have received millions of views on TikTok and across social media.
"Bacteria is stereotypically gross, but I'm trying to show its beauty." Chloe said.
Chloe creates unique effects by using different parts of her body.
"When you press your hands and feet into the agar plates, you get lots of different reds, oranges, and yellows" she said.
"Everyone's bacteria is so different and develops differently."
The design artist works with scientists at the University of Dundee to make sure her experiments are safe.
She said: "Everything is tested thoroughly to make sure the bacteria has been killed off."
Chloe also says dying things using bacteria is more eco-friendly than traditional methods of using chemical dyes to colour cloth.
"Using bacteria is an eco-friendly alternative, they multiply fast, and you get a good range of colours", she added.