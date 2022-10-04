Artist makes jewellery from her own bacteria

Chloe Fitzpatrick This "knuckle-duster" ring is made from a petri dish containing bacteria

A 21-year-old from Falkirk is making jewellery using bacteria - or germs - from her skin!

Chloe Fitzpatrick works with scientists at the University of Dundee to create the unusual designs.

The designer's videos, demonstrating her unusual techniques, have received millions of views on TikTok and across social media.

"Bacteria is stereotypically gross, but I'm trying to show its beauty." Chloe said.

What kind of effects can you get from using bacteria?

Chloe creates unique effects by using different parts of her body.

"When you press your hands and feet into the agar plates, you get lots of different reds, oranges, and yellows" she said.

"Everyone's bacteria is so different and develops differently."

Chloe Fitzpatrick Chloe Fitzpatrick has worked with scientists at the University of Dundee on her bacteria project

How does she do it? Chloe uses a big cotton pad to wipe parts of her body and puts these samples into small dishes containing a special material called agar.

The samples are then covered and allowed to multiply - or grow - for about a week.

She then separates particular colours into a new dish, so they can grow further.

Chloe then uses the resulting colours to dye items like cotton clothing or jewellery like earrings, rings and pendants, made from a material called resin.

Could bacteria be safely used for other things?

Chloe dyed cotton strands using colours from bacteria

The design artist works with scientists at the University of Dundee to make sure her experiments are safe.

She said: "Everything is tested thoroughly to make sure the bacteria has been killed off."

Chloe also says dying things using bacteria is more eco-friendly than traditional methods of using chemical dyes to colour cloth.

"Using bacteria is an eco-friendly alternative, they multiply fast, and you get a good range of colours", she added.