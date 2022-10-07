Easter Island statues damaged in serious fire

Rapa Nui municipality Mayor of Easter Island Pedro Edmunds told local media: "The damage caused by the fire can't be undone"

A fire on Easter Island has damaged some very famous statues there, although so far it's not clear how many have been affected.

Easter Island is small island in the southeastern Pacific Ocean that belongs to Chile, and is most well known because of these stone carved statues, known as moai.

It is thought to have around 1,000 stone sculptures, many of which look like people but with oversized heads.

The fire is reported to have been started deliberately, and is centred around Easter Island's Rano Raraku volcano - which is an Unesco World Heritage Site.

Experts say some of the fire damage won't be able to be repaired.

Carolina Perez Dattari, the cultural heritage official, said the fire had affected a large area "nearly 60 hectares (148 acres)".

A hectare is about two-and-a-half times the size of an average football field.

How much do we know about the statues?

Terry Hunt Standing moai on the South Coast of Rapa Nui

They are between 4 and 10 metres high, and are very old, having been carved more than 500 years ago.

They were made by a Polynesian tribe who originally lived on the island, know as the Rapa Nui people.

The Rapa Nui carved the figures between the years of 1400 and 1650, and positioned them to form a ring around the island, facing away from the sea.

Best known for their deep-set eyes and long ears, the statues also have impressive multi-tonne hats made from a different rock type.

They were designed as figures of spiritual devotion for the Rapa Nui, with each said the be home to the spirit of an ancestor.

One of the statues - known as the Hoa Hakananai'a - can be found in the British Museum, gifted by a British naval captain to Queen Victoria in the 1860s. The Chilean government and island's authorities requested it be returned in 2018.

How serious is the damage from the fire?

Rapa Nui municipality The fire, which broke out on Monday, affected nearly 60 hectares (148 acres)

Ariki Tepano said the moai are "totally charred" - this means burnt and blackened - while the island's mayor Pedro Edmunds told local media: "The damage caused by the fire can't be undone."

The director of the Ma'u Henua community which looks after the national park described it as "irreparable and with consequences beyond what your eyes can see".

Easter Island relies on tourism so many are worried if the fire will affect the amount of people visiting the island to see the statues.

The island had been completely closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and only reopened three months ago.

Getty Images One of the statues was hit by a truck in 2020 while some have toppled due to age

The site has now been closed again while a conservation team examines the extent of the damage.

This isn't the first time the statues have been damaged either.

In 2020, a truck collided with one of the sacred stone statues, leading to people calling for motor restrictions to be put in place in the area to protect the sculptures.