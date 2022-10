From the South Pacific Ocean to the North Sea – photographer Mike Spencer scooped up the prize for the Fine Art category. In this image he captures waves breaking near the coast of Scarborough, North Yorkshire. Mike said that he thinks the best time to photograph the sea is during winter. This image was taken in January, and Mike said: “The North Sea coast of the UK is perfect for sunrises. This picture was taken about an hour after sun-up and the sea state was calm.”