Cycle to School Week: Are you taking part this year?

It's Cycle to School Week - which means from 3-7 October lots of you will be getting on your bikes!

This week families are being encouraged to swap the car for pedals on the school run, whether it's on car during during the week or every single day.

They can submit their pledge online and also commit to doing something else bike-related too - for example going on a bike ride with the family or discovering somewhere new on a cycle ride.

It's been partly organised by the Bikeability Trust, a charity responsible for cycle training across England, on behalf of the Department for Transport.

Bikeability want cycling to be recognised as a life skill in the same way as swimming, and are calling for more money to be given to allow every child the opportunity to learn how to cycle by next year.

Active Travel England have also set a target to help people make 50% of their journeys on foot or by bike 2030.

Bikeability Trust said that many parents want their children to feel more confident while cycling, but don't always have the skills to teach them, themselves.

Don't have a bike? Why not try or find out more about: Borrowing - do you have a friend or family member whose bike you might be able to borrow? If you ask at school they might even have some bikes for everyone to be able to share and use. A subscription service - these allow you to pay a certain amount every month to use a bike, a bit like Netflix on wheels! Rent a bike - some shops allow you to rent a bike for a day or even a week.

This is after a survey found that only 14% of parents said they felt very confident teaching their children cycling using the Highway Code, which sets out the rules for different road users.

The results suggested that many (74%) felt it was important for children to have professional cycle training, like an expert coming into schools to teach bike skills and how to stay safe when out cycling.

Many parents said they would also like to see more safe cycle routes, time to practice cycling with their child, and car drivers being taught how to share the road safely with cyclists.

If these things were put in place, parents said they would feel more confident to allow their child to cycle on the roads.

Cycle to School Week is a fantastic opportunity for schools to think about how they can fit cycling into daily school life and celebrate pedal power! Emily Cherry , Chief Executive at The Bikeability Trust

Sustrans is the UK's largest walking and cycling charity and has also helped to organise Cycle to School Week.

Its CEO Xavier Brice said: "This research shows how crucial it is for children to feel confident and safe when cycling. Parents know this is a great way to get about cheaply and healthily, and to connect with other people in their community, which cars simply cannot achieve.

"Now more than ever, we must make it easier and more attractive for people everywhere to walk, wheel and cycle.

But he added: "Sustained government support is vital to guaranteeing protected cycle lanes on main routes to schools, so everyone can feel welcome and safe on our roads."

Will you be taking part in Cycle to School Week? Let us know if you like the idea or cycling or whether you would prefer to travel another way, in the comments.

You can also let us know what changes you would like to see in your area to make it easier for you to cycle to school more often.