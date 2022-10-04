Meet the space rover on the search for a new mission

The plan had been for the Sample Fetch Rover (SFR) to collect sample tubes left on the surface of Mars by Perseverance, which landed on the red planet in February 2021.

But Nasa and the European Space Agency (ESA) have now said this will no longer be needed - so what other jobs could the SFR help with?

Engineers from Airbus in Stevenage have been working on the rover since 2018 and are now looking at other uses for it, which could include future missions to Mars or the Moon, maybe even the Artemis project!

The BBC's Science Editor Rebecca Morelle has gone to a quarry where it is going through some tests, to see what jobs it would be best suited to in the future.