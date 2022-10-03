Send in YOUR questions for Greg James and Chris Smith

Getty Images / BBC

Greg James and Chris Smith are back with another novel!

You might recognise Greg from his Breakfast show on Radio 1, or maybe you're a fan of the pair's previous books - Kid Normal and The Great Dream Robbery?

Super Ghost is the latest book which has been written by friends Greg and Chris.

It follows the story of Sonny Nelson, who is heartbroken after his favourite superhero Doctor Extraordinary gets blown up inside a giant robot…

That's until Doctor Extraordinary returns in the form of a ghost that only Sonny can see!

Newsround will be chatting all things 'super' and 'ghost-y' with the authors soon, and we want to hear YOUR questions!

Comment below with a question you have for Chris and Greg.

But make sure you get your questions in soon!

This chat page will close on Thursday 6 October, at 8 am