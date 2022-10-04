Astronaut answers questions from space with her Barbie

ESA Samantha Cristoforetti has been speaking to girls all over Europe - from space!

Samantha Cristoforetti - the European Space Agency's first female commander of the ISS - has been answering children's questions from space.

She had her Barbie doll with her - which was made to celebrate her work as an astronaut.

The European Space Agency worked with Barbie to create the doll, to inspire young girls to become astronauts of the future!

With her doll floating next to her, she answered questions from girls all over Europe.

Romy Harink Samantha took her doll up to space with her earlier this year

Barbie's inspiration

This space Barbie was inspired by, and based on Samantha Cristoforetti.

As well as being the first European female commander of the International Space Station, she was also the first female European Space Agency astronaut to do a spacewalk!

This is when an astronaut is in space, outside of their spacecraft.

Samantha's mission at the International Space Station will come to an end soon, and her Barbie will be displayed in the European Space Agency headquarters to celebrate her work.

dima_zel The ISS orbits 408km above earth!

Plants in space!

Girls from all over Europe got to ask Samantha questions about being in space.

Elisabeth from Norfolk asked what kind of experiments they get up to in the International Space Station.

Samantha told her the station is one big laboratory - and that they're currently growing plants up there!

The young girls were chosen to ask questions by a charity call Inspiring Girls, which hopes to connect girls with all different types of role models.

ESA The Barbie has celebrated all the work Samantha Cristoforetti has done in space!

Female astronauts

The European Space Agency wants to encourage young girls to pursue a career as an astronaut.

They hope more girls will consider careers in STEM - which is science, technology, engineering and medicine.

Some girls might struggle to find role models in certain careers - so the European Space Agency and charities like Inspiring Girls make sure young girls know they can follow any career they want.

You can watch here if you want to find out more about sexism and how it can affect us.