Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Ask actor Javier Bardem your questions!

Last updated at 12:38
crocodile singing in a bathSony Pictures / Columbia Pictures

A new film based on the popular children's book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is coming to cinemas very soon.

The film stars singer Shawn Mendes as Lyle, a charismatic crocodile with an impressive singing talent, who lives in the attic of a house in New York.

But Lyle's quiet life is abruptly interrupted by the arrival of a new family, the Primms.

After Josh Primm discovers Lyle hiding in the roof his new home, chaos soon follows!

javier bardem posing while wearing a crocodile t shirt and gators baseball capGetty Images
Newsround will be speaking with Javier Bardem, who plays Lyle's owner, Hector P. Valenti

If you're looking forward to seeing Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, then we've got some exciting news for you.

Newsround has the opportunity to ask one of the stars, Javier Bardem, all sorts of questions about the upcoming film and his role.

Javier is an award-winning actor who plays Lyle's owner, the eccentric Hector P. Valenti.

shawn mendes posing for a photo with the main cast from lyle lyle crocodileGetty Images
Shawn Mendes is the voice behind Lyle the crocodile

If you have any questions that you'd like to ask Javier about the film, comment below!

But hurry, you don't have long to ask your questions, so go, go, go!

This chat page will close on Thursday 6 October, at 8 am.

