Keep your eyes peeled on the night of the 21 October or early morning of 22 October, because you might notice some shooting stars - the Orionids meteor shower. The Orionids are thought to be one of the most beautiful meteor shows of the year. They peak every year around the middle of October and are known for their brightness and their speed. These meteors are fast; they travel at about 148,000 mph and are formed from Halley's Comet. When Orionids happen, they are often surrounded by some of the brightest stars in the sky, which makes the showers even more spectacular to see.