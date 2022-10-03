play
Check out Britain's Biggest Hedgehog Street

Last updated at 15:48
A hedgehog among stones and woodUist Hedgehog Rescue Centre/PA

The biggest street for hedgehogs in Britain has been revealed!

Dale Road, in Keyworth, which is a large village in Nottinghamshire, has been named 'Britain's Biggest Hedgehog Street' by two wildlife charities.

People living in the village have achieved this by drilling holes in their fences to connect as many gardens as possible. This helps to create wildlife corridors for the hedgehogs to explore and meet each other.

Numbers of the species are declining in the UK and they are now vulnerable to extinction, mainly due to the loss of natural habitat.

The plaque awarded to Dale RoadWild Things Keyworth
This was the plaque awarded to the street

The people living in the village said they were really happy when they heard the news.

Jennifer Manning-Ohren lives in the village and she set up a group called Wild Things Keyworth in 2020 which is aimed at helping the hedgehogs.

She encouraged people living nearby to drill holes in their fences to create dozens of little paths to allow the hedgehogs to socialise and for people to share photographs of nature and some natural habitats on social media.

Jennifer told the BBC that being awarded this title "is a huge achievement" and "has shown a lot of community spirit".

She added that they have been choosing 'Super Hedgehog Carers' to make and provide feed stations, hedgehog houses and gaps in their gardens "to spread the hedgehog love on their road."

We encourage people to spread the hedgehog love on their road."

Jennifer Manning-Ohren, Wild Things: Keyworth
A boy looking at a hedgehog in his gardenGetty Images
Jennifer is concerned that people "are making wildlife homeless"

Residents are encouraging people to support, feed and to plant more hedgerow for the hedgehogs - which is their natural habitat.

In 2020, UK hedgehogs were added to the Red List for British mammals as being at risk of extinction.

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society and the People's Trust for Endangered Species are calling on more people to connect their gardens to allow hedgehogs to explore between them, so the creatures can find food, mates and nesting materials.

Grace Johnson, from the Hedgehog Street project, said: "Hedgehogs are a much-loved native species, and helping them, particularly in housing areas, is easy and affordable.

"We know gardens can be havens for hedgehogs, but only if they're connected to let hedgehogs in and out."

