London Marathon 2022: See some of our favourite costumes
More than 42,000 people took part in this year's London Marathon. A Spider-Man, Shrek and a red post box were among the fancy dress costumes. Some showed what charity they were running in support of, while others were just fun to look at!
About 42,000 runners embarked on the 26.2-mile run from Greenwich to The Mall - some donning fancy dress costumes like this Spider-man!
NEIL HALL/EPA
This man took on the race wearing a bright red post box featuring the King's new cypher.
PA Media
Hopefully this ice-cream themed runner was able to get some of the real thing to help cool off after the race.
PA Media
There was no monkeying around for this runner...who had a gorill-orious finish!
Reuters
Shrek had come a long from his swamp days to take part in this years race.
Reuters
Hopefully this runner had a teddy bear's picnic they were able to join afterwards.
Reuters
Could there be any cuter costume for this runner who is supporting the Guide Dogs charity? We think not!
Getty Images
This runner wasn't leaving anyone in any doubt about what charity he was running in support of!
Getty Images
Hopefully there was also a Mr Potato Head at the finish line to celebrate with this costumed runner.
Getty Images
It looks like Christmas can't come early enough for this runner.