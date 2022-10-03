Quality Street are ditching plastic wrappers but not plastic boxes

Nestle Quality Street have announced their packaging is now fully recyclable!

Quality Street have just announced they're moving to plastic-free wrappings on their sweets!

The new wrapping will be made of paper, and is completely recyclable.

Previously the wrappers were made of plastic, and Quality Street say they will be saving 2 billion pieces of plastic from ending up in the landfill with their new plans.

But despite these moves, Nestle - who make Quality Street - have told Newsround that they won't be getting rid of the plastic box.

Plastic-free wrapping

Alamy Quality Street say they don't plan on changing their plastic boxes soon

The new wrappers will be made of paper and have a vegetable-based wax coating, to try keep the chocolates fresh.

Although they will be made of paper, the makers say the new wrappers will have the same design, and that people will still get the experience of "seeing the jewels" when they open up a box of their chocolates.

Recycling foil

Nestle

But not ALL the wrappers are being changed - two of the chocolates already have foil packaging.

These are the green triangle, and the orange chocolate crunch.

Their packaging is going to stay - but Quality Street say you can recycle the foil.

On their website they recommend you scrunch up the foil wrappers, and recycle them with other foil.

What about the plastic boxes?

Getty Images Quality Street are joining other chocolate-makers in reducing their plastic waste

You might be wondering what will be happening with the boxes that the Quality Streets come in!

Quality Street say that the boxes are completely recyclable, and can be put in with the rest of your plastic recycling at home.

They say there's no plans at the moment to change the boxes or the tins, as they can both be recycled.